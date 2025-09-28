<p>Mysuru: Lalithakala and Karakushala Dasara is a feast for art lovers, with national art and craft expo, expos of Mysuru style traditional painting, puppet wall mural, terracotta wall murals, wall mural paintings, and more. About 530 local artistes have got an opportunity to showcase their paintings and artefacts in 13 categories like sculpture art, applied art (anvaya kale), paintings, graphic art, and photography.</p>.<p>Welcomed by a huge structure of Durga's face, a world of art unveils on CAVA (Chamrajendra Government College of Visual Arts) campus, next to the new DC office complex in Siddartha Nagar, in Mysuru.</p>.Mysuru: Dasara drone show rehearsal from today.<p>Besides entertainment, one can see thought-provoking art forms, depicting various concepts and issues. There are puppets, depicting a baby born holding a mobile phone, the influence of social media on youth, a painting depicting child marriage, and a sculpture depicting female foeticide. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sculpted on the Krishna Shila is seen.</p>.<p>At the national art expo, 28 artists from across India are displaying various art forms. Pavithra and Babitha are displaying Mysuru Ganjifa paintings. Babitha has come up with Ganjifa paintings in innovative forms like stands, wall hangings, and clocks to keep the ancient art alive. B Hemalatha and Pramila Das are displaying Mysuru traditional paintings. Meenakshi from Maharashtra was doing Warli painting. Paaravva and Sharada from Beladadi Thaandaa, North Karnataka, are doing Banjaara Lambaani traditional chaadras, dresses, and bangles.</p>.<p>People were buying artefacts and jewels made of brass with Dokra craft by Kamalkanth from Patnayak; jute craft work like necklaces, ear rings from Rakhi Dey from Kolkata; handicraft baskets made of Mooj grass from Surendri and Anitha Devi from Udimchinnagar, Uttarakhand; Shawls, handloom duppattas and sarees with tie and dye and handicraft works from Katri Nisaar Usman from Gujarat. They were getting mehndi on their hands from A R Sahithya and making their hand clay at a live demonstration of clay art by V D Geetha.</p>.<p>Poornima Rangappa, an Oncologist at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, also an artist, had taken leave just to enjoy the ambience of art at CAVA. Deputy special officer of Lalithakale and Karakushala Dasara Sub-Committee, and CAVA Dean A Devaraju, and CAVA Administrative Officer Nirmala Matpathi were guiding art lovers.</p>.<p>Six state-level artistes, including Ganesh Sharmi and Vinyaas Kaatenahalli from Bengaluru district, Rukkappa Kumbara from Kalburgi, Vittal Devendra Gavi from Belagavi, C N Vijay Kumar from Mysuru, Mahadevaswamy from Chamarajanagar district, who conducted the workshop on sculpture wall murals, are displaying traditional, contemporary, and folk style sculptures depicting Gandharvas, village life, and more installed on walls.</p>.<p>About 250 children participated in contests of drawing and clay art on Friday. Kala Jathre on Sunday will feature art and craft in 80 stalls.</p>.<p>Amid expos, people are enjoying screening of documentary movies on various art forms from 2:30 pm to 4:40 pm and cultural programmes from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.</p>