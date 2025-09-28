Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Bengaluru to see 21% growth in housing sales in July-September at 16,840 units: PropEquity

Sales in Bengaluru's primary housing market stood at 13,966 units in the year-ago period.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 08:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 08:26 IST
Business NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newshousing

Follow us on :

Follow Us