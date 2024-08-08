Mysuru's CSIR-CFTRI sends nutritionally rich food products to Wayanad survivors and rescuers

Mysuru, DHNS: CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) of Mysuru has extended its helping hand for the landslide survivors and rescuers of Wayanad in Kerala, by sending nutritionally rich food products to the relief camps there.
Based on requests for foods with longer shelf life and those which provide immunity, they have sent various food items including Nutra Spirulina Chikki, Fortified Mango Bar, Energy and Protein rich Burfi for children, Gluten-free Ragi biscuits, Ragi Beverage Mix, Millet Upma Mix, Kokum fruit bar, Amla candy, Tamarind candy, High-protein rusks, Sambar mix, Instant sambar powder, Infant food formula for 6 to10 months old babies and more.
These food products are indigenously developed using CSIR-CFTRI technologies. They are enriched with higher concentrations of beneficial proteins, and fortified with vital vitamins and minerals, which will help in avoiding malnutrition and improve immunity among the affected. Some of the food products were ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook.
CSIR-CFTRI has been given special attention towards infant food (Shishuposhan) as the availability of proper nutritious food for infants during such natural calamity is challenging. They also sent Herbal hand sanitisers developed using CSIR-CFTRI technologies.
Under the leadership of Dr Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director of CSIR-CFTRI, the Institute has sent these items in three batches on August 3, 5 and 7 respectively.
These products were handed over to the representative of the Government of Kerala, Sub Collector of Wayanad, Anita Kumari. The relief items were delivered to the collections centres at Wayanad by the Scientists and Staff of CSIR-CFTRI.
Staff of CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru hand over food products to the representative of Government of Kerala.
Since its inception, the institute has been diligently engaged in in-depth research and development in the areas of food science and technology. It has also contributed significantly to relief measures by sending such food, during several such disasters earlier too.
They even sent hand sanitisers and wet wipes provided free of cost by M/s Scheveran Laboratories Pvt Ltd.
Heavy rains and flash floods triggered multiple landslides in Wayanad, Kerala on July 30 2024, washing away three villages--Punjirimattom, Mundakkai and Chooralmala and affecting nearby villages Meppadi, Attamala and Kunhome.
According to the statement of Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, over 9,300 people are staying in the 91 relief camps.
Published 08 August 2024, 10:17 IST