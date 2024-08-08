Mysuru's CSIR-CFTRI sends nutritionally rich food products to Wayanad survivors and rescuers

Mysuru, DHNS: CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) of Mysuru has extended its helping hand for the landslide survivors and rescuers of Wayanad in Kerala, by sending nutritionally rich food products to the relief camps there.

Based on requests for foods with longer shelf life and those which provide immunity, they have sent various food items including Nutra Spirulina Chikki, Fortified Mango Bar, Energy and Protein rich Burfi for children, Gluten-free Ragi biscuits, Ragi Beverage Mix, Millet Upma Mix, Kokum fruit bar, Amla candy, Tamarind candy, High-protein rusks, Sambar mix, Instant sambar powder, Infant food formula for 6 to10 months old babies and more.

These food products are indigenously developed using CSIR-CFTRI technologies. They are enriched with higher concentrations of beneficial proteins, and fortified with vital vitamins and minerals, which will help in avoiding malnutrition and improve immunity among the affected. Some of the food products were ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook.