N S Boseraju directs officials to classify water bodies in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju directed officials on Thursday to finalise the exact number of water bodies in the state and classify them according to their respective departments.</p>.<p>In a meeting with officials, Boseraju pointed out that there was confusion over the status and ownership of approximately 41,849 water bodies across the state. </p>.<p>"This ambiguity is hindering their proper maintenance and protection. To resolve this, we must first consolidate accurate data regarding the exact number of water bodies. Inter-departmental coordination is essential for this task, and officials must act immediately," the minister said.</p>.<p>The meeting decided that there must be a scientific survey, following <br />which there must be a "freeze" (finalise) on the total count of tanks in the state.</p>.<p>The meeting decided that once the number of tanks is finalised, the water bodies must be segregated based on the department under which they fall (Eg: Minor Irrigation, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and so on) to ensure accountability for their maintenance.</p>