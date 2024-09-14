Nagamangala clashes: Inspector suspended, Parameshwara warns trouble-makers

Mandya/Bengaluru: Nagamangala town police inspector Ashok Kumar has been suspended in connection with clashes during Ganesha immersion procession in the town. IGP (Southern range) Boralingaiah issued orders in this regard on Thursday night, citing dereliction of duty.
"The police inspector had slightly altered route of the procession. The police and officials across the state have been told they will be held responsible for any incidents in their jurisdiction. As negligence was seen on the officer's part, he was suspended," Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters on Friday.
Vowing "merciless action" against those taking law into their hands, Parameshwara said the town was peaceful and an inquiry was underway.
A few shops, schools, colleges, government offices and business establishments functioned on Friday amid a tense atmosphere. Though KSRTC bus services plied, there were very few passengers.
Prohibitory orders are in place till Saturday midnight and police forces have been deployed to prevent trouble. The weekly fair and sale of liquor was not allowed.
Gutted goods were cleared and roads were opened for traffic.
Parameshwara added that the government will consider compensating those whose livelihood was hit by the violence.
"We have sought a report. The situation is now under control. The IG and other senior officials are camping there to prevent any trouble. A peace meeting is being held," said Parameshwara.
On whether the violence was planned, Parameshwara said it will be known once the inquiry report is submitted. "I want to make it clear that we will not allow anyone to take law into their hands. Anyone creating unrest will not be spared and will face merciless and strict action," he said.
Published 14 September 2024, 02:28 IST