Narayana Gowda will join Congress soon: Chaluvarayaswamy

Bengaluru: Agriculture and District In-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said that BJP leader and former K R Pet MLA K C Narayana Gowda will join the Congress with his supporters soon.
Speaking to reporters in the city on Monday, Chaluvarayaswamy said, "Narayana Gowda is my friend and has been in touch with me for many days. Several leaders and his supporters from K R Pet region will join the Congress. The date will be announced soon."
To a question on MP A Sumalatha, he said, "I am not aware of the future course of action by Sumalatha who could not get the BJP ticket. We are not stressing her to contest as an Independent. There is a good friendship between Sumalatha and me. However, we have not discussed anything about politics. I will welcome her if she supports Congress."
About former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, he said, “Wherever he goes, Kumaraswamy says that it is his Karmabhoomi. I respect him because he is the son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. He had been saying that he would not leave Ramanagara, which made him chief minister thrice, for any reason. Now, he is planning to come to Mandya. Hence, the people there are opposing. Whoever the candidate is, we (Congress) have no problem”.
