Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Hate Speech | BJP thrives while India withers

Hate Speech | BJP thrives while India withers

As India’s first state-level legislation to tackle hate speech, Karnataka's hate speech Bill, deserves to be applauded. It could potentially become a model to be emulated at the national level
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 05:20 IST
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 05:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsBJPMaharashtrahate speech

Follow us on :

Follow Us