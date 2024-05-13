National Green Tribunal directs state government to protect forest characteristic of gomala land

"In such circumstances, we would only direct the Government of Karnataka to consider retaining these lands as forest land and not to convert them for any other purposes. Any attempt to mutate any revenue records in this regard pending disposal of this application will be non-est in law," it said.

Seeking a response from the government, the bench further noted that eviction of encroachers was 'imperative'.

"Let the government appropriately evict the encroachers from the above referred survey numbers and revert to us," the bench said.

The Supreme Court's 1996 directive to state governments to identify and protect all lands which have the characteristics of the dictionary definition of 'forest', is hailed as a major intervention in the destruction of greenery.