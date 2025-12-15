Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

National Herald case: Shivakumar to seek time next week to appear before Delhi police

In the notice dated November 29, the EOW had asked Shivakumar to appear before it or provide the requested information by December 19 latest.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 09:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 09:41 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsDelhi PoliceDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us