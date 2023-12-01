NCPCR summons Chief Secretary of Karnataka for failing to file FIR in Darul Uloom Sayeedi Yateemkhana case

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a summon to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka and asked them to appear in person on December 4 for failing to file an FIR in the Darul Uloom Sayeedi Yateemkhana case.

In a letter to the Karnataka Chief Secretary on Thursday, NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanungo said that in its inspection of the Bengaluru orphanage on November 19, it found “certain irregularities”. Consequently, Kanungo said, the child rights body issued a letter asking for an FIR to be filed under sections 42, 34 and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 against the chief and members of the committee under which the orphanage is functional.

“The action taken report was to be sent to the commission within seven (7) days of issuance of the letter. However, (a) report has not been received from your office in response of the said letter (sic),” the letter read.