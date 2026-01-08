<p>Hubballi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a viral video showing a woman BJP worker in semi-nude condition in a police vehicle during her detention in Hubballi.</p><p>After the video went viral on Wednesday, BJP workers alleged that the police stripped the woman off her clothes and assaulted her. Refuting the allegation, police claimed that the woman had herself removed her clothes and even bit woman police personnel when she was being detained on January 5 in connection with an abuse, threat and assault case.</p><p>The NCW has sent a letter to the DGP Karnataka to register an FIR if not already done, to conduct a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation including the examination of video evidence, to initiate strict departmental and criminal action against erring officials if misconduct is found, and to ensure medical psychological support, rehabilitation and compensation to the victim as per law.</p>.Who is the wide-eyed woman featured in posters across Karnataka's construction sites? .<p>"The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of a disturbing viral video from Hubballi, Karnataka, showing a female party worker allegedly being assaulted and her clothes torn during arrest by police personnel. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar strongly condemns the incident. Such conduct, if established, amounts to a grave violation of a woman's dignity, personal liberty and protection from gender-based violence," NCW said in a social media post.</p><p>It has sought a detailed action taken report (ATR) within five days.</p>