Need law to protect domestic workers: DWRU

Activists say live-in domestic workers have it worse, bordering that of bonded labour. Maitreyi Krishnan, advocate and member of All India Central Council of Trade Unions, says it’s a highly unregulated space because these workers, migrants from up north, are at the beck and call of their employers 24/7. There is also no mechanism to monitor the working conditions. Often, their phone use is controlled and they aren’t allowed to walk outside. Sometimes, the agency that places them takes away their wages. Instances of sexual abuse have also been reported. Geetha had worked on a case of a girl who was kidnapped and placed by an agency. But instances of payment irregularities and child labour have come down as apartments are putting up notices discouraging such practices.