NEP-based C-20 syllabus for polytechnics termed student-unfriendly

The principals of polytechnic colleges are not happy with the C-20 (curriculum-20) syllabus framed by the previous BJP government in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) that has been in place for the last three years.
At a workshop organised by the Department of Technical Education on Wednesday titled ‘Improving employability in Technical Education,’ several principals demanded that the government withdraw the new syllabus.
Core subjects dropped
As shared by the principals during the interaction, several core subjects have been removed from the new syllabus.
“Even in mechanical and civil engineering, core subjects have been removed. This is affecting students when they go for higher education,” said the principal of a government polytechnic college.
Another principal who was present at the workshop said because of the C-20 syllabus, students lack writing skills.
Theory, practicals clubbed
“Theory and practical subjects are clubbed. Students are not even attending theory classes. They are appearing for exams for the sake of scoring pass marks,” the principal said.
As explained by the principals, the first batch of students who have studied the new syllabus have passed out and a majority of them are ready to join the second-year engineering course through lateral entry.
They will find it difficult to cope with the engineering syllabus due to this, they said.
Pass percentage
“Earlier, the syllabus was in line with that of Visvesvaraya Technological University. With the C-20 syllabus, students are having practical difficulties. This will impact the pass percentage of engineering courses,” another principal said.
In 2020-21, the department revised the syllabus for polytechnics with the aim to make it more industry-based and students employable. Several industry representatives were involved in framing the syllabus.
Minister’s promise
Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said he had received complaints about the C-20 syllabus. “There is mixed reaction about the new syllabus. I have received some complaints. We will get feedback from students and take a decision,” he said. There are 102 government, 44 aided and 196 private polytechnic colleges in the state.