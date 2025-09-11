Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Nestled in the Western Ghats, the Kavaledurga fort

Built in the 9th century, this fort was the stronghold of the Keladi kings
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 19:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A gateway to Kavaledurga fort.
A gateway to Kavaledurga fort.

Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 19:17 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSpectrumWestern Ghats

Follow us on :

Follow Us