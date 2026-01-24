<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has notified new draft rules specifying the quotas for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) in medical education.</p>.<p>As per the draft, OCI born on or before March 4, 2021 or being a OCI cardholder before the said date, will not be entitled for any reservation that are applicable to a citizen of India.</p>.'Will become an MBBS doctor in 2026': Youth amputates foot, seeks disability quota in admission to medical college.<p>Meanwhile, the OCI candidates born on or after March 5 or being a OCI cardholder after the said date are eligible for admission only against any Non-Resident Indian seat or any supernumerary seat.</p>.<p>Following the Supreme Court orders, the state government has drafted these rules and objections are suggestions can be sent within <br>15 days.</p>