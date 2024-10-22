Home
New jumbo camp in Chikkamagaluru to help check man-elephant conflict

Currently, there are elephant camps at Bandipur in Chamarajanagar district, Sakrebailu in Shivamogga and Dubare in Kodagu.
Vijaykumar SK
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 02:46 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 02:46 IST
