New jumbo camp in Chikkamagaluru to help check man-elephant conflict

<p>Chikkamagaluru: A new elephant camp is coming up near Tanoodi, between Balehonnur and Kalasa in the district, as part of measures to mitigate human-elephant conflict.</p>.<p>Currently, there are elephant camps at Bandipur in Chamarajanagar district, Sakrebailu in Shivamogga and Dubare in Kodagu.</p>.<p><strong>From distant camps</strong></p><p>With the increasing conflict between elephants and humans in Malnad region of Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts, elephants are now brought from distant camps to assist in capturing wild elephants.</p>.<p>Mudigere and Aldur have seen a rise in the wild elephant menace. In emergency situations, officials are forced to contact existing elephant camps through state-level authorities for help.</p>.<p>Thus, the government is planning a camp in Chikkamagaluru district itself. Senior forest officials had instructed the Chikkamagaluru division authorities to identify a suitable location for the camp.</p>.<p><strong>3 sites on shortlist</strong></p>.<p>Accordingly, a team of experts was formed and eight potential sites were identified. The team shortlisted three of them. In September, state-level officials and an expert team visited the three locations and finalized the site near Tanoodi in Halasuru forest division. </p>.<p>The location was chosen based on criteria like perennial water source and constant availability of food for the elephants and that the spot should be easily accessible for trucks. The location met all requirements and the expert team gave its approval, department sources told DH.</p>.<p><strong>Funds sought</strong></p>.<p>A proposal has already been submitted to the government seeking funds for the elephant camp. Once the funds are released, the district will have its own elephant camp.</p>.<p>"While the main objective is to prevent human-elephant conflict, the camp will also promote tourism," officials said.</p>.<p>It will be set up near the Bhadra river, ensuring availability of water. The elephants will get ample food, due to the proximity to the forest.</p>.<p><strong>Tourist attraction</strong></p>.<p>Tourists to Chikkamagaluru district will have an added attraction and the camp will achieve both conservation and tourism objectives, officials said.</p>