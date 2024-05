The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Mustafa Paichar, the prime accused in 2022 BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru murder case. Paichar was arrested from Bengaluru.

32-year-old Jilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member Nettaru was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare of Dakshina Kannada by bike-borne miscreants in July 2022.