Nikhil Kumaraswamy files nomination for Channapatna Assembly bypoll

The actor-turned-politician and NDA nominee was accompanied by wife Revathi, father Kumaraswamy, and BJP leaders -- former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 11:16 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 11:16 IST
Karnataka PoliticsKarntaka NewsBypollsNikhil KumaraswamyChannapatnanominations filed

