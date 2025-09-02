<p>Bengaluru: Former Isro chairman AS Kiran Kumar on Monday said space usage should not be restricted to being merely beneficial for humanity.</p>.<p>He was speaking at a roundtable organised by Synergia on 'Leveraging Satellite Data for National Security'.</p>.<p>"The space infrastructure is changing not only for providing information to be used on the ground, but also enabling the capability to be in space for a whole lot of other activities," Kumar said.</p>.ISRO invites proposals from scientific community to analyse Chandrayaan-3 lander, rover data.<p>Much of the existing data can be repurposed if utilised effectively beyond its original intent. Data availability is more or less assured from one source or another, he added.</p>.<p>Jonathan Hung, Executive Director at the Office for Space Technology and Industry (OSTIn), Singapore, highlighted how raw data can be processed to address real-world problems.</p>.<p>"Getting processed data is not as simple as it sounds. But, if processed correctly, its usefulness is very wide: from climate change to disease monitoring to disaster response to smart agriculture to food security, to name a few," Hung said.</p>