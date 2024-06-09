Nikhil Kumaraswamy to involve himself in politics full time

Bengaluru: With the election of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy to the Lok Sabha, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy has said that he will involve himself in politics full time.
“I have decided to be involved in politics full time. Therefore, I am taking a break from cinema for a while as I have more responsibility in politics,” Nikhil said. He was speaking to reporters here on Saturday.
Responding to a question whether he would contest the impending bypoll to Channapatna Assembly constituency (represented by Kumaraswamy), Nikhil said that the leaders of JD(S)-BJP alliance would decide on the candidate.
According to JD(S) senior leaders, party workers do not want to give up the seat to BJP and have been insisting that Nikhil or Anitha Kumaraswamy should contest from the seat.
It can be recalled that Nikhil lost to the Congress at Ramanagara in the 2023 Assembly elections. He had refused to contest from Mandya for Lok Sabha polls this time, despite pressure from party workers and family members.
Meanwhile, there are also chances of party’s supremo H D Deve Gowda appointing Nikhil as the party's state president.
Published 08 June 2024, 22:58 IST