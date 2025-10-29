<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has said that anyone making allegations of corruption or irregularities against him or his office can visit him in his office in Bengaluru and submit their queries in writing.</p><p>Reacting to the charges levelled by former Assembly Speaker and MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Khader told reporters at the Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday that those having doubts can meet him in his office on Thursday.</p><p>“Anyone with questions can come to my office and give their complaints in writing. I am ready for any discussion. The Speaker’s post is a constitutional position, and I cannot keep responding to allegations from anywhere in the state. If they submit their queries in writing, I will clarify,” he said.</p><p>Khader said he had taken note of the allegations. “There is no cure for jealousy. Development works will continue. As I hold a responsible position, I will do everything to uphold the dignity of the Speaker’s post and the Legislative Assembly,” he added.</p>.People not concerned about who becomes Karnataka CM: B Y Vijayendra.<p>Responding to Dr Shetty’s allegation that the lounge in Vidhana Soudha had been converted into a massage parlour, Khader said, “It is my duty to ensure that MLAs get all the facilities they need. I will continue to provide facilities that are good for them even in the days to come.”</p><p>“If they find pleasure in making allegations against me, I am fine with that. Allegations are not new to me. I have been facing them since I became an MLA. By overcoming such allegations, I have reached this position. I am confident that the voters in my constituency know me well,” he said.</p><p>On the issue of a possible cabinet reshuffle and rumours of him being assigned a new responsibility, the Speaker said no such proposal had come to his notice. </p>