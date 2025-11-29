<p>Bengaluru: After months of 'shadow-boxing', Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar demonstrated unity on Saturday, with the former declaring that “there won’t be any confusion” going forward.</p><p>“The high command asked us to settle the confusion. From tomorrow, there won’t be any confusion,” Siddaramaiah said after holding talks with Shivakumar over breakfast as per the Congress igh command’s directive.</p><p>“Shivakumar and I have no differences. Even in the future, there won't be differences. We’ll go together,” Siddaramaiah said.</p>.<p>This is expected to pause the leadership tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Also, it now seems clear that Siddaramaiah will not be replaced for now.</p><p>Siddaramaiah said confusions were created “unnecessarily” this past month.</p>.Pattandur Agrahara land: Karnataka HC bins petition challenging land tribunal order.<p>“The 2028 elections are very important. We want to work together just like we did in 2023,” Siddaramaiah said.</p><p>Both of them discussed the upcoming winter session of the Karnataka legislature, the CM said. “We’ll face the Opposition effectively. The BJP and JD(S) engage in propaganda and lies, which we’ll face,” he said.</p><p>On the Opposition’s plan to move a no-confidence motion against his government, Siddaramaiah said: “It’ll be a futile exercise. We are 140 MLAs. The BJP and JD(S) don’t have more than 82.”</p>.<p>On the leadership issue, Siddaramaiah maintained that he and Shivakumar would obey whatever the high command decided. Siddaramaiah even blamed “some media” for the confusion.</p><p>When asked about Congress lawmakers visiting Delhi, the CM said: “Yes, some went because I said I’d reshuffle the Cabinet. They wanted to become ministers. It’s not that they’re against the leadership.”</p><p>Shivakumar also claimed that he and the CM discussed how the government can tackle the Opposition in the upcoming legislature session.</p><p>“Politically, our decision is to work as per the high command’s direction,” Shivakumar said, adding that he does not need any faction. “My faction is Congress. In 2013, when Siddaramaiah didn’t make me a minister for a few months saying that the high command asked him to wait, I said nothing. Even now, I’ll go by the high command’s decision,” he said.</p><p>Shivakumar described himself as “a loyal party soldier” and said: “I know that the party is in a difficult stage in the country. But in Karnataka, I’m confident we’ll make a comeback by retaining power.”</p><p><strong>Breakfast meet</strong></p>.<p>Congress general secretary KC Venugopal rang up Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor AS Ponnanna and said that Shivakumar should be invited for breakfast.</p><p>Both leaders discussed concerns over the government receiving bad press, and that the factions were becoming stronger. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are said to have decided to place their respective demands before the high command whenever they are summoned to Delhi.</p>