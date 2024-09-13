No more land denotification: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar instructs agencies

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has instructed planning agencies, including the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), not to denotify land acquired for various purposes.
He also directed officials to keep him informed of any requests from allottees seeking alternate plots in BDA-developed layouts.
In a letter dated August 28, SR Umashankar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department (UDD), issued these instructions to not only the BDA, but also the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) and the Ramanagara Urban Development Authority.
"The acquired land must not be denotified for any reason. Further, if there are any proposals for giving alternative plots, it has to be compulsorily brought to my attention before starting any correspondence,” Shivakumar stated, warning that officers responsible for any lapses will face consequences.
While denotification is illegal, the Supreme Court has ruled that alternative plots can only be allotted in newly developed layouts, such as the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. The court has prohibited offering alternate sites in older layouts, where land values are significantly higher.
