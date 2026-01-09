No need to handover Ballari clashes probe to CBI: Home Minister G Parameshwara

<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that there was no need to hand over the probe into the Ballari clashes to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).</p>.<p>"If our police aren't capable of investigation, only then can we speak about handing over the probe to the CBI," Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>"It has been decided in the Cabinet not to hand over any cases to the CBI. Handing it over to the CBI is also not necessary," he added.</p>.H D Kumaraswamy slams D K Shivakumar for meeting cops during visit in Ballari.<p>Responding to a statement by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, he said, "Kumaraswamy was the chief minister of the state twice. He is the minister of Heavy Industries at the Centre. He has made a statement about me personally. I can say anything I want about him. I think that he has made the statement very responsibly and I accept it."</p>.<p>"I want to tell him that I have an understanding of how the legal system should be administered in the state. I have been in politics for 38 years. I have worked in many positions. I have worked with Kumaraswamy as well. So he knows my strength and personality. His statement will not be taken seriously," he added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the newly appointed SP Suman Pannekar assumed charge in Ballari on Thursday.</p>.<p>In connection with two cases related to the recent clashes, notices have been issued to a total of 67 persons summoning them for inquiry. They include 33 BJP leaders and workers, such as Janardhana Reddy, Somasekhara Reddy and B Sriramulu, and 34 Congress members, including Satish Reddy, Chanal Shekhar, Nara Bharath Reddy, Nara Pratap Reddy and Nara Suryanarayana Reddy.</p>