No need to handover Ballari clashes probe to CBI: Home Minister G Parameshwara

'If our police aren't capable of investigation, only then can we speak about handing over the probe to the CBI,' Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 23:08 IST
Published 08 January 2026, 23:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaG ParameshwaraBallari

