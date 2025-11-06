'No November revolution, only in 2028 when Congress returns to power': DK Shivakumar

<p>New Delhi: Dismissing speculation about "November revolution", Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Thursday said, there will be a revolution only in 2028 with the Congress returning to power in the state.</p><p>Insisting that he is a "disciplined soldier" of the party, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, said he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will abide by the party's decision.</p><p>Shivakumar, who is in the national capital to meet legal experts in connection with the inter-state water dispute, told reporters that "I'm not meeting anyone (from the high command). There have been no discussions with me regarding Cabinet reshuffle. It is the prerogative of the CM. Let him do it. I have no programme to meet any leaders. I will have to meet them on matters concerning party organisations, "Vote Chori" campaign."</p>.'Only what Congress high command says...': Prodded over CM post again, an irate Siddaramaiah responds.<p>He further said, "Reports about the Cabinet reshuffle and leadership are by you (media). Have I said anything about leadership change? Has the CM said anything? No. We have said that we will abide by the party direction. If the party says the CM has to be there for five years, he will be for five years. If he has to be for ten years, he will be for ten years. If 15 years, he will be for 15 years. We will discharge the duty given to us (by the party)."</p><p>Stating that he is a disciplined soldier of the Congress party, he asserted that he will never cross the party line.</p><p>Responding to a question regarding the November revolution, the Deputy CM said, "There will be no revolution in November or December or January or February. There will be a revolution only in 2028 with Congress returning to power."</p><p>Rejecting reports speculating about the dates later this month for the November revolution, he said, "Someone has written it just like that...there won't be any revolution."</p><p>Asked about ministerial aspirants waiting for the Cabinet reshuffle, Shivakumar said the high command in Delhi will decide and do it whenever they feel it has to be done.</p><p>There has been speculation about the chief minister change in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term this month, which is being referred to by some as the "November revolution".</p>