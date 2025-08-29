Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

No objection to Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dasara: H D Kumaraswamy

Meanwhile, his son and JD(S) youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy has stated that the party has objections to Mushtaq's reservations on Kannadambe and other issues related to culture.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 21:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 21:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaH D KumaraswamyDasarabanu mushtaq

Follow us on :

Follow Us