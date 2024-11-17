Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

No one is trying to topple state govt: B S Yediyurappa

'No Congress MLAs are being invited to the BJP to bring down the government,' Yediyurappa told reporters here on Saturday.
Nrupathunga S K
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 19:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 19:02 IST
BJPCongressCovid-19CoronavirusKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsB S YediyurappaKarnataka government

Follow us on :

Follow Us