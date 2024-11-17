No one is trying to topple state govt: B S Yediyurappa

<p>Shivamogga: No one is trying to topple the Congress-led government in Karnataka. Bringing down a government with a full majority is the height of foolishness, said BJP Parliamentary Board member and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.</p><p>"No Congress MLAs are being invited to the BJP to bring down the government," he told reporters here on Saturday.</p><p>He also claimed that "we have worked to save the lives of people during Covid-19 pandemic. There had been no corruption or financial irregularities. However, the state government has maliciously formed an SIT. It has raised the Covid issue to divert public attention from its failures."</p><p>"We will face all kinds of investigations and emerge free from all allegations," he added.</p><p>Yediyurappa mentioned that NDA-supported candidates will win all the three seats in the by-elections held in the state recently. He added that a committee formed by the BJP on the Waqf issue will tour the state and submit a report.</p>