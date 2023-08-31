No other govt fulfilled promises in 100 days of power, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"We have kept our word and will implement all promises in our manifesto. The fourth guarantee 'Yuva Nidhi' too will be launched by December or January. Besides allotting funds for regular programmes in all sectors including PWD, irrigation, housing and drinking water, Rs 56,000 crore has been allotted to guarantee schemes. The BJP leaders alleged that the state will become bankrupt, if the guarantee schemes are implemented. The truth is before the people now. Our government is pro-poor, it will stand by Dalits, farmers, workers, youth and all sections of the society," Siddaramaiah said.