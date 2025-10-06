<p>Koppal: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that there is no question of trampling any caste in the social and educational survey being conducted by the state government. Addressing media while responding to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/somanna-fumes-at-enumerators-says-survey-meant-for-cm-s-votes-3753709">allegations made</a> by Union Minister V Sommanna here on Monday, he said that those who do not want an equal society are opposing the survey.</p><p>"Those who are opposing an equal society, are misleading the people by making such statements. The survey work of 1.10 crore families which is around 63 per cent has already been completed until Sunday. The progress of the survey will be reviewed by Tuesday evening and a decision will be taken on the extension of the survey period thereafter."</p>.Will place proposal before Centre to name Bangalore Metro after Basavanna: Siddaramaiah.<p>Somanna on Sunday had expressed disappointment over the ongoing social and educational survey being conducted by the state backward classes commission.</p><p>Slamming officials, he had said: “You are the ones who are doing these wrong things. Why is this being done? These caste equations are being done for Siddaramaiah’s votes. Why is all this necessary?"</p><p>Commenting on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's statement that he would not participate in the survey, the Chief Minister questioned the BJP leader on whether he will also oppose the caste census to be conducted by the central government.</p><p>When asked about his opinion on demand for separate religion status for Lingayats, he said, "The surveyors will mention religion after the people voluntarily state it. Therefore, people's stance is my stance." </p><p>Replying to the protests against setting up Baldota steel plant in Koppal, he said that the case is pending in the court and appropriate action will be taken after its verdict. The dust coming from the factories will be tested and steps will be taken to prevent dust from entering into the environment, he added.</p>