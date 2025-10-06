Menu
Rupee falls 3 paise to hit lifetime low of 88.82 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.75 against the US dollar, and settled for the day at 88.82, a loss of 3 paise over its previous close.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 10:47 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 10:47 IST
