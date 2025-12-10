No sand mining, removing sandbars to protect river: Karnataka govt

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has clarified that it has initiated measures to remove sandbars in Sharavathi, Gangavali, Kali and Aghanashini rivers in Uttara Kannada district and the same will be taken up after clearance from the environment authorities.</p>.<p>The Department of Mines and Geology was responding to a notice issued by the National Green Tribunal’s Chennai Bench that sought an explanation over complaints of illegal sand mining in the rivers.</p>.<p>“Applications have been made to the Karnataka State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for removal of sandbars in Sharavathi, Gangavali, Kali and Aghanashini rivers in Uttara Kannada district,” the affidavit said.</p>.ED flags Rs 131-crore sand mining 'scam' to Bihar govt; seeks fresh FIR.<p>The department gave the list of eight proposals for removing sandbars in Sharavathi river, seven in Kali, four in Aghanashini and one in Gangavali river.</p>.<p>“It is thus submitted that removal of sandbars will be carried out only <br>after the clearance is granted by SEIAA Karnataka,” it said.</p>.<p>Previously, officials had submitted that accumulation of sand in the river bed could lead to blockage of river channels and erosion of river banks as well as flooding.</p>.<p>“Therefore, the people <br>of the district can benefit if the sand is cleared and used locally following best environmental practices to protect the environment,” he said.</p>