‘No vacancy’ so debate on CM change unnecessary: Mahadevappa

Belagavi: Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa on Sunday sought to downplay the demand for leadership change in the state saying there’s no vacancy for the chief minister’s post.
“The CM’s post in the state is not vacant. The debate on CM change is unnecessary and unwarranted,” he told reporters here, reacting to Vokkaliga seer Chandrashekaranatha Swami’s statement on a public forum seeking the CM’s chair for KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a section of Congress leaders had sought appointment of deputy chief ministers based on caste. The party
high command will take a call on it.
“In Delhi, we discussed development and strengthening of party,” the minister said.
In a bid to end the raging debate on CM change and more DCMs, KPCC president D K Shivakumar had on Saturday issued gag orders on Congress leaders asking them to refrain from making public statements on the said issues.
Published 01 July 2024, 03:24 IST