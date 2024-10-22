Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Normal life disrupted as Mysuru receives heavy rainfall

Mysuru city' roads were overflowing with rainwater and incidents of tree collapse were also reported. The city also experienced power cuts due to the heavy rain.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 19:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 19:19 IST
rainsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us