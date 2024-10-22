Normal life disrupted as Mysuru receives heavy rainfall

<p>Mysuru city and several parts of the district received heavy rainfall on Sunday night which continued throughout Monday. </p><p>Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts were lashed with heavy rains as well.</p><p>Mysuru city' roads were overflowing with rainwater and incidents of tree collapse were also reported. The city also experienced power cuts due to the heavy rain.</p>.<p>Rain started lashing the city after 11 pm on Sunday, accompanied by thunder and lightning which continued till the wee hours of Monday morning. After a few hours of respite, it started again from 10 am to 11. 30 am and from 4.30 to 6 pm. </p><p>A tree collapsed near Akashvani near Yadavagiri, blocking the traffic for a while. The public themselves cleared the tree. Agrahara, Ramanuja Road, JLB Road, K R Circle were waterlogged with around two feet of water on the roads. The two wheeler riders found it difficult to ride in the waterlogged roads, resulting in traffic density on some roads.</p><p>Besides, manholes and drainages overflowed onto the roads in low lying areas. Nanjangud, Bettadapura in Periyapatna taluk and KR Nagar too received a good spell of rain.</p> .<p>Dasara expo inundated</p><p>The Dasara exhibition ground was inundated due to heavy rains. As a result, the authorities decided to shut the expo for the public entry on Monday. Hundreds of people who had come to the Exhibition were sent back.</p><p>Many shops were damaged due to heavy rain and strong winds. A stall selling food items in a temporary shed collapsed and was totally damaged. Power supply to shops was disrupted at many places. Hence, the authorities disconnected the power supply to the entire exhibition grounds as a precautionary measure and had restricted public entry on Monday.</p> <p>Channarayapatna, Arkalgud, and parts of Hassan taluk received good rain. As the inflow increased, around 1,000 cusec of water was released from Yagachi reservoir into the river on Monday.</p><p>Balaganchi Lake in Hirisave hobli has breached in Hassan district. Electricity poles have collapsed at many places. </p>