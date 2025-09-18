Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Surge in teen pregnancies makes sex education crucial for girls: Nagalakshmi Choudhary

Choudhary pointed out that young women are either duped or coaxed into having physical relations with young boys and men in several cases.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 21:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 21:37 IST
Karnataka NewsSex education

Follow us on :

Follow Us