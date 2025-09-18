New district to be formed in Belagavi by Dec 31, says minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

<p>Chikkodi: Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Wednesday promised that the government would bifurcate Belagavi district and create a new Chikkodi district before December 31.</p>.<p>Members of the Chikkodi Zilla Horata Samiti met Hebbalkar in the city and submitted a representation in support of their demand.</p>.<p>Hebbalkar said it was essential to bifurcate Belagavi district to ensure that the benefits of schemes reach the people without fail. She said the government had already decided to bifurcate Belagavi and she herself supported the move.</p>.ED arrests ex-MUDA commissioner Dinesh Kumar in money laundering suspicion.<p>The Samiti members also submitted representations to MLC Channaraj Hattiholi and former MLC Mahantesh Kavatgimath.</p>.<p>Samiti president S Y Hanji, secretary Rudrappa Sangappagol, Sanjay Patil and others were present</p>