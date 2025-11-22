<p>Dharwad: Farmers across North Karnataka, including Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts, have expressed strong displeasure over the state government’s delay in opening maize procurement centres and initiating purchase under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme.</p>.<p>On Friday, farmers in Dharwad district, under the banner of Raitha Sene Karnataka, launched an indefinite protest in Navalgund taluk. They alleged that heavy monsoon rains had caused extensive crop damage, with nearly 20% of the maize yield either washed away or sprouting in the fields. The remaining produce is now facing a steep price crash.</p>.<p>Although the Centre has fixed the MSP at Rs 2,400 per quintal, traders at APMC markets are quoting only Rs 1,400–Rs 1,600, almost Rs 800 less per quintal.</p>.Marketing fed directed to purchase 10 lakh tonnes of maize: CM Siddaramaiah .<p>Green gram, onion and sugarcane also faced similar crisis. Farmers say they have been forced to intensify their protests to “wake the government from its slumber,” said Sangha leader Shankar Ambali, adding that the agitation would continue until procurement centres are opened.</p>.<p>Ambali said that purchases through KMF and NAFED come with strict conditions, often leading to rejection of produce on quality grounds. “Instead, the government should buy maize at the green gram procurement centres. Quality must not become a stringent barrier— they may reduce the price for inferior quality, but procurement should not stop,” he asserted.</p>.<p>He also argued that the MSP of Rs 2,400 per quintal fixed by the Centre in 2024, is outdated, as the cost of production has nearly doubled. The MSP should now be revised to Rs 3,000 per quintal, he said. Rigid conditions on moisture content and other parameters would deprive small farmers of MSP benefits, he added.</p>.<p>Former minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa urged the government to immediately open procurement centres and announce an additional incentive of Rs 600 per quintal over the MSP.</p>.<p>Farmer Sadashiv Bangi from Rabkavi-Banhatti said that traders in Sangli (Maharashtra) are purchasing maize at Rs 1,890 per quintal, while the price in Bagalkot APMC is Rs 200 lower. Under normal conditions, farmers expect 27 quintals per acre, but heavy rains and an extended monsoon have reduced yields by around 20% this year. With market prices plunging, Bangi said it was imperative for the state government to intervene to ensure remunerative prices.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, farmers in Nargund also staged demonstrations, demanding direct procurement of maize under MSP.</p>