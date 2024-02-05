'Northern states indebted to southern states, can never be a model': Siddaramaiah laments 'injustice' to Karnataka

"We stand united in demanding fair treatment and justice for Kannadigas to secure our state's welfare," he said in a post on 'X' with the hashtag "#SouthTaxMovement".

The chief minister's comments come ahead of as all Congress lawmakers (also MPs) from the state, including Siddaramaiah, will be staging a protest in New Delhi on February 7, against the 'injustice' to Karnataka by the Union government when it comes to tax devolution and grants-in-aid.

Further extending support to campaigns on social media condemning the "injustice" being done to Karnataka by the Central government in tax devolution, the chief minister said, "the taxes paid by Kannadigas are not useful for our difficult times and it (money) is going to northern states."