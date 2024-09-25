Home
'Not afraid, will fight': Siddaramaiah vows legal battle after court orders probe into MUDA 'scam'

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 September 2024, 09:14 IST

Shortly after a special court for MPs and MLAs ordered a probe against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged MUDA scam, the CM, in a statement vowed to face the investigation and fight the case legally.

Commenting on the court's direction, Siddaramaiah said, "The copy of the court order has not yet been received. I am going to Kerala. I will get the court order copy in the evening."

"I will fight. I am not afraid of anything. We are ready to face the investigation. I will fight this legally," he added.

More to follow...

