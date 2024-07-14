Not just DC, technical panel too highlighted MUDA lapses in November

Mysuru: A four-member committee formed by the government on July 1, which is looking into the MUDA scam, is likely to submit a report soon.
But another technical committee had submitted its report, highlighting the lapses in MUDA on November 3, 2023, itself. The report is in addition to several letters by the Mysuru DC to the government in this regard.
Yet, there was no action against the then MUDA commissioner, except for his transfer in February (which was cancelled immediately) and again now.
Govt circular
The committee had cited a government circular dated May 4, 2021, that if any urban development authority violates guidelines or rules or laws, under the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (KTCP) Act and the Kannada Urban Development Authorities (KUDA) Act, its commissioner should be held responsible and disciplinary action should be taken against him or her.
According to the report, sites can be distributed (for acquired land) on a 50:50 basis through lottery only, in newly developed areas and only on the same land where sites are developed as per KUDA (allotment of sites in lieu of compensation for the land acquired) rules, 2009, which came into force on July 30, 2009.
However, no new layout has been formed since over a decade. The MUDA gave 50% sites to land owners on alternative developed areas to compensate for the land acquired for many layouts that were developed before 2009, as per the decisions taken in MUDA meetings on November 6 and 20, 2020, and later. These actions are not valid, the report states. Even Devanur third stage, for which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife’s 3.16 acre of land has been used, was developed in 2000-2001.
The technical committee had town and rural planning additional director Narasu Kalanthre; executive engineer, district urban development cell, Mysuru, B R Kallinath; joint director and town planning member, Urban Development Authority, Ballari, M S Shanthala; and town and rural planning joint director T V Murali. It submitted the report to the secretary, UD, on November 3, 2023.
Dept cancelled decision
In a letter dated October 27, 2023, secretary of the department of urban development had stated that the decision taken in the MUDA meeting on September 14, 2020, should have been sent to the government within 15 days under Section 12(A) of the KUD Act, 1987, and an order should have been passed, approving it. Since this was not done, that decision has been cancelled.
There was another order by the government on March 14, 2023, to stop any distribution of sites on 50:50 basis in alternative areas till the government comes up with guidelines, as it is a violation of rule 16(1) of the Karnataka urban development rules, 1991.
At a MUDA meeting on September 14, 2020, it was decided to distribute sites on a 50:50 sharing basis in alternative developed areas, in some cases where MUDA has used the land without giving compensation or without acquiring the land. Registration of such sites was subsequently stopped in November 2023.
Yet, MUDA continued to distribute sites on 50:50 basis in alternative developed areas.
One Papanna had submitted an application on April 15, 2024, to compensate his 3.05 acres of land, on survey number 211 in Hinkal, Mysuru taluk. MUDA passed an order, granting sites to him
on June 12, 2024.