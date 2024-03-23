Not responsible for Gowda's defeat in Tumakuru: Rajanna

Tumkur: District In-charge Minister K N Rajanna said that he is not responsible for the defeat of former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Tumakuru.
Speaking at a meeting with leaders of Scheduled Caste/Tribes on Friday, he said, “Mudduhanumegowda, then MP from Congress, was also a Vokkaliga. Deve Gowda contested the poll as a Congress-JD(S) alliance candidate in 2019 snatching his
opportunity. The people of Tumakuru could not tolerate it. Hence, they defeated him”.
Rajanna said, “Hassan Congress candidate Shreyas Patel should win against the NDA alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna, like how Congress candidate Puttaswamy Gowda defeated Deve Gowda in 1999.”
“Our BJP MPs have not raised their voice in the interest of the people of the state, inside and even outside the Parliament,” he criticised.
(Published 23 March 2024, 01:59 IST)