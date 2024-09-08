'Nothing wrong with students cleaning toilets, Japan does it,' says Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol: Report

Chitradurga MP and former Karnataka deputy chief minister, Govind Karjol, who belongs to the BJP, is in the news after a statement he made on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

According to a Times Of India report, Karjol said, "What is wrong if students wash toilets in schools? In Japan, teachers and students clean toilets."

The statement has attracted attention from people, with many believing that while it can be a lesson that the children ought to be taught, it should not lead to 'caste discrimination' and 'gender stereotyping', the publication said.

Further, Karjol added that when he was studying, he used to 'sweep and clean' the hostel.

He also said that when a student is handed a broom by a teacher, it is seen as a crime which makes the student believe that the job of cleaning is inferior.

"We have seen videos where teachers make students wash toilets. Action is being taken against them. Giving broom to students is being seen as a crime, due to which the students feel that the work of cleaning is inferior. Instead, it is necessary to teach children about cleanliness," he said, as reported by the publication.