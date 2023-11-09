Now, BJP MLA Yatnal drops diary bomb

BJP lawmaker Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday alleged that an IAS officer had mentioned ‘3 km’ in his diary seized during a raid, which he said could be a code word for bribery to secure a desired posting.
The BJP senior leader told reporters that corruption is rampant as the ruling Congress has set a price tag for every posting in the state.
“An IAS officer in his dairy mentioned a code word ‘3 km’, which could be deciphered as ‘3 crore or 300 crore’ to minister or it could be initials of person who has helped that officer to secure posting,” he said.
However, Yatnal refused to reveal the name of the officer.
He said that a lot more scams like the Keoncis commission scam will come out.
“With Congress setting a price for every post, every officer will be forced to collect his cut to recover the amount paid to get the desired posting,” Yatnal said.