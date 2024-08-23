Officials say, 'no information' on minor tremors in Karnataka's Kodagu

Madikeri: Officials of Kodagu district have denied reports of minor tremors being felt in certain areas of the district on Friday.
News of minor tremor allegedly felt in Basavathoor, Hebbale, Hakke and Huluse of Kushalnagar early in the morning is being circulated on social media.
Some people alleged that they heard a loud sound at around 6:35 am and felt tremors for two seconds.
When asked about it, locals confirmed of hearing a loud noise but, said that they did not feel any tremor.
Tahsildar Kiran Gauraiah said that nobody has received any information about the tremor. "Even sources in district disaster management authority said that nobody has informed the authority on tremors."
It is noteworthy that Harangi dam is situated about just 15-km away from Hebbale, Basavanathoor areas.
Published 23 August 2024, 05:29 IST