JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Old Pension Scheme benefits for 13,000 employees in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on 'X' that he had made this promise to the government employees on a strike against the new pension scheme.
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 05:12 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government Wednesday issued a notification to bring about its 13,000 employees, who were notified before April 1, 2006 but were appointed at a later date, under the Old Pension Scheme.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on 'X' that he had made this promise to the government employees on a strike against the new pension scheme.

"Before the election, I visited the place where the employees were on a strike against the NPS and promised them to fulfil the demand after we come to power. I hope this decision has given comfort to all the families of 13,000 employees under NPS," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 January 2024, 05:12 IST)
KarnatakaSiddaramaiahOPS

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT