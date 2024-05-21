One dies of suspected cholera in Mysuru

A 24-year-old man died at a private hospital and 68 others are suffering from acute diarrhoea, at K Salundi village of Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in chief minister's home district Mysuru.
The deceased has been identified as Kanaka. The samples of eight patients have been sent for cholera test and reports are awaited. Going by the symptoms of the patients, the protocol to treat cholera patients is being followed, district health officer Dr P C Kumaraswamy said.
Reason not clear
The exact reason for the outbreak is yet to be ascertained.
However, water contamination is suspected. The authorities have collected water samples from two borewells and a overhead tank in the village for testing. The reports are awaited.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials of health and family welfare department to identify the cause for water contamination.
Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda has urged the government to pay compensation to the family of the deceased.
Published 21 May 2024, 09:01 IST