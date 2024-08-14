Only 10% beneficiaries in Dakshina Kannada failed to get guarantee benefits: Bharath Mundodi

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority president Bharath Mundodi on Wednesday said 90 per cent of the beneficiaries have received the benefits of the five guarantee schemes of the state government. The district authority will work towards ensuring that the remaining 10 per cent who failed to get the benefits also receive it.
“Owing to the technical issues like GST number, I-T returns, a few genuine beneficiaries are not receiving the benefits of the scheme. Those who have availed loan for construction of houses were asked to file I-T returns to avail loans. Many of them do not even come under the bracket of Income Tax. The Income Tax department also failed to furnish NoC for such individuals to avail the benefits under guarantee schemes. The district authority has urged the state government to find solutions to such technical issues hampering the beneficiaries in availing benefits,” said Mundodi to mediapersons.
Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, a total of 3,572 beneficiaries could not avail the benefits due to the issues pertaining to GST number and I-T returns. Of which, 697 beneficiaries have received NoC from the authorities and the process has been initiated to cover them under the scheme, he explained.
Further, the authority will also organise taluk level mela to those beneficiaries who failed to get benefits of the guarantee schemes in the coming days, to solve the issues and ensure that they too come under the brackets of guarantee schemes, said Mundodi.
Stating that 91 per cent progress has been achieved in Gruha Lakshmi scheme in the district, he said Rs 730 crore has been credited to the account of the beneficiaries in the district so far.
Under Gruha Jyothi, 98.21 per cent progress has been recorded with 5,51,093 beneficiaries availing the benefits. A total of Rs 18.05 crore was credited to the accounts of 2,59,533 beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya.
On Yuva Nidhi scheme, he said as many as 3,959 beneficiaries had registered for the Yuva Nidhi scheme. The financial assistance has been credited to the account of 3,153 candidates. The marks card verification of 441 applicants are in progress.
While 25 applications were rejected as some of them had availed the job after they applied, and some had not completed their six years of education in Karnataka. Some applicants had studied outside Karnataka and had applied for the benefits under Yuva Nidhi, he explained as the reasons for the rejection of applications. A sum of Rs 1.58 crore has been credited to the accounts of the applicants under Yuva Nidhi so far. Out of 3153 beneficiaries, 3,028 are graduates and 125 are diploma graduates.
Under Shakti scheme, 5,19,29,596 women beneficiaries have travelled on KSRTC buses and total ticket value of women passengers travelled since its inception is Rs 170,79,44,100.