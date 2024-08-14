Only 10% beneficiaries in Dakshina Kannada failed to get guarantee benefits: Bharath Mundodi

Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, a total of 3,572 beneficiaries could not avail the benefits due to the issues pertaining to GST number and I-T returns. Of which, 697 beneficiaries have received NoC from the authorities and the process has been initiated to cover them under the scheme, he explained.

Further, the authority will also organise taluk level mela to those beneficiaries who failed to get benefits of the guarantee schemes in the coming days, to solve the issues and ensure that they too come under the brackets of guarantee schemes, said Mundodi.

Stating that 91 per cent progress has been achieved in Gruha Lakshmi scheme in the district, he said Rs 730 crore has been credited to the account of the beneficiaries in the district so far.

Under Gruha Jyothi, 98.21 per cent progress has been recorded with 5,51,093 beneficiaries availing the benefits. A total of Rs 18.05 crore was credited to the accounts of 2,59,533 beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya.