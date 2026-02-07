<p>Shivamogga: The three-year-old regional campus of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) here has more students from outside Karnataka and less from the state, due to lack of awareness about it here. </p>.<p>Also, it is yet to reach its maximum strength of 30 each for undergraduate and 20 for postgraduate courses. </p>.<p>Efforts are on to enhance enrolment by visiting pre-university colleges in the state and creating awareness among students.</p>.<p>According to Shivamogga campus authorities, many parents and students in Karnataka lack knowledge about the university and courses offered by it.</p>.<p>Besides, they are still not sure about the job opportunities after doing these courses.</p>.<p>Authorities on the campus have decided to educate students and parents about the scope and job opportunities available for those who take up these courses.</p>.Who hiked Namma Metro fare in Bengaluru? Congress says Centre did, BJP says Karnataka govt asked for it.<p>They said a four-year BA course in security management and BA/BSc in defence and strategic studies are being offered for 2026-27.</p>.<p>Also on offer are two-year PG courses in criminology & forensic science, clinical psychology and defence & strategic studies. The university provides hostel facility for students.</p>.<p>Those who have passed PUC in any stream with minimum 55% marks are eligible to apply for under-graduate (UG) courses. Similarly, graduates in any stream with 55% can apply for post-graduate (PG) courses. The maximum intake for UG courses is 30 and 20 for PG courses. But since its establishment, the campus has not filled up all seats. </p>.<p>RRU Shivamogga campus administrative assistant Pallavi told <span class="italic">DH</span> that though the strength was increasing gradually, it was not adequate.</p>.<p>There are 15 teachers and two non-teaching staff presently. Initially, students from other states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra enrolled for courses here. A handful of students from Karnataka joined last year. The number is likely to increase in the coming years. </p>.<p>Currently, the university is functioning out of a rented building at Ragigudda and land has been allotted for its own campus at nearby Thammadihalli. But construction work is yet to start.</p>.<p>The institute had offered BA in security management (four years) and PG diploma in police management in 2023-24. </p>.<p>The main campus of RRU is in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. It runs regional campuses also in Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir. A campus is coming up in Leh & Ladakh.</p>