Opposition's plan to finish me politically won’t work, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah on Monday asserted that he would come clean in the ongoing political and legal battle against the Opposition parties as their machinations to finish him politically would not succeed.
On the sidelines of the inauguration of an event here, Siddaramaiah said, “The Opposition parties are under the illusion that if I am finished politically, the entire Congress will get finished. It (their game plan) will not be realised.”
Siddaramaiah noted that the Opposition parties fear him as he has been championing the cause of the poor by successfully implementing guarantee schemes. They are trying every trick in the book to finish him politically, but their plans won't succeed, he claimed. The chief minister said his political life is an open book.
“I have neither committed any wrong nor will I commit any wrong. I became a minister 40 years ago - on August 17, 1984 - and since then, I have been working for the welfare of the poor and there is not a single black mark in my political career. But using Raj Bhavan, the BJP and JD(S) have hatched a conspiracy to tarnish my image. But they will not succeed,” he asserted.
Claiming that such “adversities” help him to stay high with optimism always and full of energy, he said that he is not disturbed by this development.
“My conscience is very clear. People know that I am a clean person. I have faith in the judiciary. I have total confidence in getting relief from court, because I have not committed any wrong,” he said.
Terming the governor’s order politically motivated, he reiterated that he would counter it politically and legally.
“We are fighting this battle on two fronts, politically as well as legally. Advocates have filed writ petitions in the High Court against the governor’s order. We are not only seeking interim relief, but also quashing the governor’s sanction itself,” he said.
He said Supreme Court senior lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi would fight his case.
Published 20 August 2024, 00:09 IST