Home

Over Rs 7 crore unaccounted cash, jewellery seized from jeweller's house in Ballari

Unaccounted cash and jewellery worth over Rs 7 crore were recovered from the house, the sources said.
Last Updated 07 April 2024, 19:16 IST

Ballari (Karnataka): Unaccounted cash of Rs 5.60 crore along with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2 crore were seized from a house here on Sunday, police sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a jewellery store owner’s house in Brucepet police station area, they said.

The owner has a jewellery store in Kambali Bazaar area. Unaccounted cash and jewellery worth over Rs 7 crore were recovered from the house, the sources said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard, they said.

(Published 07 April 2024, 19:16 IST)
