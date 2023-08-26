‘Overspeeding cause for 80-90% deaths on Karnataka roads’

Of the total 34,178 road accidents in 2020, as many as 28,078 (82.15 per cent) were caused due to overspeeding. A total of 8,055 people were killed due to the same reason - 82.53 per cent of the total 9,760 deaths that year. The total number of deaths climbed to 9,101 in 2021, a whopping 90.67% of the total 10,038 deaths recorded that year.